The mayor also questioned videos posted by Pings TV 2.0 and Beast Mode Time, pointing to what he described as similarities in their content.

According to Magalong, the two vloggers used similar scripts in their respective posts, prompting him to question whether there was a coordinated effort behind the videos.

He also questioned why resources were allegedly being spent to damage his reputation.

Magalong suggested that political motives or opposition to initiatives being pursued by the city government could be behind what he described as attempts to smear him.