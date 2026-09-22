BAGUIO CITY-- The provincial and city bus industries are appealing to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Congress, and key government transport agencies to immediately lift the directive suspending a fare adjustment order previously approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Saud suspension was implemented on March 14, 2026.

Industry representatives stated that bus operators are not seeking financial aid or government subsidies, but rather a fair fare structure that reflects the rising cost of providing public transportation.

Bus operators highlighted that fuel costs now make up roughly 45 to 60 % of their total operating expenses, which they can no longer absorb under current regulated fare caps.

Unlike airlines and sea transport operators, land public transport providers cannot independently impose fuel surcharges during periods of rising fuel prices. Operators also noted tax inequities, as passenger fares are exempt from value-added tax while the fuel they purchase includes VAT, leaving them unable to claim tax credits and forcing them to absorb the tax as a direct operational cost.

The appeal further outlined financial pressures stemming from fleet modernization requirements. Operators took out substantial loans to purchase new bus units to comply with government standards, while simultaneously facing expenses for spare parts, maintenance, insurance, toll fees, regulatory compliance, and upcoming wage increases. Bus leaders warned that maintaining artificially low fares risks pushing responsible operators into insolvency, which could ultimately lead to fewer operating buses, longer commuter wait times, and job losses for drivers, conductors, mechanics, and support staff.

The joint statement was signed in solidarity by major industry groups, including the Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines, Nagkakaisang Samahan ng Nangangasiwa ng Panlalawigan Bus sa Pilipinas, Inc., Southern Luzon Bus Operators Association, and the Mega Manila Consortium. The groups clarified that the appeal is not a threat to halt services, but a notice that continuing operations may soon become impossible without government intervention on fare adjustments.