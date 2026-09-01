The artificial lake had been closed to the public since 1 October 2025 to give way to the first phase of a broader rehabilitation project undertaken by TIEZA under the Burnham Park Master Plan.

The rehabilitation focused on improving water quality and restoring the lake’s ecological condition while installing new lakeside seating and modern docking platforms.

The project retained the park’s traditional architectural character.

Authorities initially planned to reopen the lake earlier this year, but persistent rainfall, fluctuating construction material prices and logistical delays pushed back the completion of the project.

Stricter operating standards have also been imposed on concessionaires following the reopening.

Boat operators are required to retire aging watercraft and deploy newly designed boats equipped with improved safety features before they are allowed to accept passengers.

The lake rehabilitation is the first completed phase of a wider overhaul of Burnham Park.

Succeeding phases of the master plan will cover improvements to the park’s sidewalks, Children’s Park, Rose Garden and skating rink.