While acknowledging that corruption occurs in some localities, Magalong rejected the notion that only one LGU in the country remains free from corrupt waste management arrangements.

He cited Pasig City and Baguio, among other LGUs, as examples of local governments that operate without engaging in such schemes, adding that Baguio strictly monitors garbage-related transactions to prevent graft.

Magalong said kickbacks in waste management operations in some areas reportedly range from 27 to 30 percent per transaction.

He also recalled a previous offer involving a six percent cut, equivalent to about P120 per hauling trip. He estimated that a similar arrangement involving 200 tons of garbage daily could generate up to P50,000 a day in illicit earnings.

Despite the substantial amount of money involved in waste management, Magalong stressed that such arrangements are prohibited in Baguio.

“May pera talaga diyan sa basura. Pero dito sa Baguio, bawal iyan. Hindi tayo magnanakaw dito sa siyudad ng Baguio. Wala tayong ninanakaw dito,” Magalong said.

Baguio generates approximately 550 tons of mixed waste daily, of which the city’s General Services Office collects about 300 tons.

Depending on the season, around 230 to 250 tons of the collected material consists of residual waste that cannot be processed locally.

The residual waste is hauled out of the city daily for disposal at commercial sanitary landfills in areas such as Pangasinan and Central Luzon.