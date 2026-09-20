BAGUIO CITY — School infrastructure across the Cordillera Administrative Region sustained ₱32.8 million in damage from severe weather, flooding and landslides between August and September 2026, according to the Department of Education-Cordillera.

Abra recorded the highest financial impact at approximately ₱22.9 million. The province reported 453 classrooms with minor damage, 83 with major damage and six that were totally destroyed.