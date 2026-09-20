BAGUIO CITY — School infrastructure across the Cordillera Administrative Region sustained ₱32.8 million in damage from severe weather, flooding and landslides between August and September 2026, according to the Department of Education-Cordillera.
Abra recorded the highest financial impact at approximately ₱22.9 million. The province reported 453 classrooms with minor damage, 83 with major damage and six that were totally destroyed.
Baguio City followed with approximately ₱4.6 million in losses, covering 179 instances of minor damage and five of major damage to school properties.
In Benguet, damage reached approximately ₱3.9 million, affecting 206 classrooms across minor, major and total damage categories.
Mountain Province recorded around ₱2.1 million in damage, involving 81 instances of minor damage and 52 of major damage.
Apayao reported nearly ₱1.6 million in losses involving 24 damaged structures, while Kalinga recorded ₱325,000 in damage across 13 classrooms.
Ifugao registered the lowest financial impact at ₱160,000, affecting three classrooms. Tabuk City reported no damage to schools during the period.
Education authorities are coordinating repairs to restore normal school operations.
To minimize disruptions in affected areas, schools are using alternative learning spaces, including community facilities and churches, while also implementing modular and online learning modalities.
Local officials have also sought assistance from communities and other stakeholders to support the rehabilitation of damaged schools.