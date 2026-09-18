BAGUIO CITY — Police and education officials are investigating how a 13-year-old obtained a .38-caliber revolver that was discovered at an educational institution in Baguio City.

Authorities said the handgun contained no ammunition.

The incident was reported to administrators around noon on 16 September after information was received from a parent, prompting officials to coordinate with local police.

Authorities confiscated the firearm and referred the individual involved to social welfare authorities for appropriate case management. Psychological first aid was also provided to those affected by the incident.

During a press conference on 18 September, Baguio City Police Office Director Col. Nixon Laoyan confirmed that investigators had taken custody of the firearm.

Maj. Joshua Mateo said police are tracing the ownership of the revolver, determining how it was obtained and looking into whether any person could face criminal liability.

Initial checks showed that the firearm did not belong to active police or military personnel, authorities said.

Police also said their preliminary assessment found no immediate security lapse at the entrance of the institution.

Education officials, meanwhile, are conducting a separate investigation under existing child protection procedures.

Schools Division Superintendent Soraya Faculo said the welfare of those involved remains the priority as officials gather information before making administrative recommendations or formal decisions.

The incident has also prompted authorities to review existing safety protocols and emergency reporting procedures.

Officials said information about the firearm reached administrators through a parent rather than through an immediate report from inside the institution, prompting discussions on improving reporting channels and strengthening coordination with Baguio’s Unified 911 system.

Authorities urged the public to respect the privacy of those involved and refrain from circulating unverified information while the investigations continue.