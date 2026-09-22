According to the group, the suspected smuggled broccoli can be identified by its uniform size, neatly trimmed flower-cut bases and lack of stems, characteristics that differ from locally grown produce.

The mayor's office warned that illegally imported vegetables may not have undergone official health inspection and clearance. It said authorities are collecting samples of suspected smuggled broccoli for laboratory testing to determine whether chemical substances are present.

The local government also raised concerns over the impact of vegetable smuggling on Benguet farmers and traders.

According to the League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post, the local agriculture sector is still recovering from previous inflows of allegedly smuggled carrots, with the reported entry of broccoli adding pressure on growers.

The La Trinidad municipal government said it is coordinating with farmer and trader associations and the Department of Agriculture in the Cordillera Administrative Region to strengthen monitoring and coordinate efforts with other local governments against vegetable smuggling.

Residents were encouraged to support locally grown produce and report suspected illegally imported vegetables being sold in public markets to authorities.