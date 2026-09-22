“Nabasa niya at nakita niya ang mga facts at report. Very disturbing, dahil sa kanyang pakiramdam, ay hindi normal na nangyayari na isang kabataan ay namamaril nang walang target, kung sino lang,” Castro said.

She said the administration is coordinating with Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on a proposed agreement with the Department of Education that would allow barangay security personnel and other personnel to provide visible patrols and monitoring around schools.

Castro said the government is also prioritizing the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Parent Effectiveness Service, which is intended to help parents strengthen their ability to guide and supervise their children.

The DSWD has separately said the Parent Effectiveness Service is being pushed as part of the government’s response to growing risks facing children and families. Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said recent school violence highlighted the need to strengthen families and parenting, noting that assessments of previous incidents showed multiple risk factors rather than a single cause.

Castro also said school personnel should be trained to recognize warning signs and provide appropriate support to students.

“Hindi po totoo na walang ginagawa ang gobyerno. Hindi lang po ito pangkaraniwan kasing nangyayari ang sitwasyon po ngayon. Lalong-lalo na merong impluwensya di umano ang mga gaming apps,” she said.

She stressed, however, that the incidents are complex and cannot be addressed through a single intervention.

“Hindi po siya maaari agad na maresolba nang ganon lang. So kailangan po talaga na madevelop pa natin ang ating mga magulang para mas maging maganda silang kausap ng kanilang mga anak at magabayan ang kanilang mga anak,” Castro said.

“Pati po sa paaralan, ay kailangan din pong ihanda natin ang mga school personnels, mga teachers para po magabayan din at makita nila kung may nangyayari na sa kanilang mga estudyante,” she added.

Castro called for a broader response involving families, schools, local governments and law enforcement, particularly as young people increasingly interact with online communities that may not be visible to parents and teachers.

“Sa nangyayari po kasi ngayon, lalong-lalo na po kung sino ang mga nag-iimpluwensya sa batang ito, hindi po natin nakikita e. Meron silang ibang grupo, ka-chat na hindi nakikita ng magulang, hindi nakikita ng mga guro. So kailangan talaga natin ay i-strengthen natin ang ating family relationship,” she said.

The Palace also said authorities are reviewing measures to tighten accountability among firearm owners, particularly in cases where minors gain access to guns.

“Kung kayo man ay nabigyan ng pagkakataon, ng lisensya na humawak, mag-carry ng firearms, sa ganitong pangyayari pinatunayan niyo lang na hindi kayo qualified,” Castro said.

She added that Remulla is prioritizing possible stricter rules and higher penalties for gun owners whose negligence contributes to shooting incidents.