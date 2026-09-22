Construction of the phased project began in 2021. It received P10 million that year, followed by P17 million in 2022 and another P10 million in 2025.

Despite the P37 million allocated so far, the barangay hall remains incomplete.

During the inspection, officials observed plumbing problems, water leaks, missing tiles, water supply issues and exposed electrical wiring.

The team also inspected unfinished community facilities, including the Senior Drop-in Center and Barangay Reading Corner.

“Hindi siya fit for residency, it does not even give you a semblance [of] a working environment,” Magalong said.

The mayor said an investigation would be conducted into the quality of the work and the implementation of the project.

Magalong also questioned a proposed P40-million DPWH allocation for 2027 to continue construction of the barangay hall.

He said the additional funding should be closely scrutinized, describing the amount as seemingly excessive considering the funds already spent on the project.