For Pokwang, the victory marked a memorable return to Cinemalaya a decade after her first appearance at the independent film festival.

In 2 Valid IDs, she plays Sylvia, a financially struggling farmer whose attempt to receive a much-needed remittance is complicated by her inability to present the identification documents required for the transaction. The film became one of the festival’s audience favorites, recording sold-out screenings during its run.

Accepting her award, Pokwang looked back on the 10-year gap between her Cinemalaya appearances and thanked audiences who continued supporting Filipino films despite difficult times.

“After 10 years, yung una ko sa Cinemalaya, ito na ako. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Cinemalaya, sa co-actors ko,” she said.

She also used her moment onstage to encourage the local entertainment industry and Filipinos facing personal struggles.

“Bangon, industriya! Kaya natin ’to! Kaya ng Pilipino. Sa lahat ng may pinagdadaanan, huwag kayo mawalan ng pag-asa. Laban lang,” Pokwang said.

Ruiz, meanwhile, brought to life Virginia “Biring” Divinagracia in Status: Rejected. Her character is a 69-year-old woman determined to reunite with her son in the United States after repeatedly being denied a visa. Her circumstances begin to change after she forms an online connection with an American.

Playing off the title of her film as she accepted the award, Ruiz declared, “Status: Accepted! Salamat!”

She described the recognition as an unexpected but deeply meaningful honor, adding that being given Cinemalaya’s iconic Balanghai trophy was something she would treasure.

While Pokwang and Ruiz shared the evening’s top female acting distinction, Mag-iina became one of the biggest winners of the festival.

Directed by Giancarlo Abrahan and written by Guelan Varela-Luarca, the film took Best Full-Length Feature while Abrahan won Best Director for Full-Length. Varela-Luarca received Best Screenplay for Full-Length, with the movie also collecting awards for production design and original musical scoring.

The Mag-iina cast includes Janine Gutierrez, Lucas Andalio, Cherry Pie Picache, Agot Isidro, Ness Roque, Jackie Lou Blanco, Bart Guingona and Alejandra Cortez.

Andalio also shared the Best Performance of a Supporting Actor award with KD Omalin of Hand of God.

Martin del Rosario, meanwhile, was named Best Performance of a Leading Actor for Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam. The same film’s cast of Del Rosario, Miguel Ordon, Yayo Aguila and Epy Quizon received the Best Ensemble Performance award.

Bituin Escalante won Best Performance of a Supporting Actress for A.ni.mál.

Beyond the jury prizes, 2 Valid IDs proved its connection with moviegoers by taking the Audience Choice Award for Full-Length Feature as well as the Special Jury Prize for Full-Length Feature.

Status: Rejected added another major distinction with the NETPAC Award for Full-Length Feature.

Cinemalaya 2026 winners

Best Full-Length Feature: Mag-iina — Giancarlo Abrahan and Guelan Varela-Luarca

Best Short Film: Silkscreen — Rey Anthony Villaverde

Best Performance of a Leading Actress: Marietta “Pokwang” Subong — 2 Valid IDs; Ruby Ruiz — Status: Rejected

Best Performance of a Leading Actor: Martin del Rosario — Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam

Best Performance of a Supporting Actress: Bituin Escalante — A.ni.mál

Best Performance of a Supporting Actor: Lucas Andalio — Mag-iina; KD Omalin — Hand of God

Best Ensemble Performance: Martin del Rosario, Miguel Ordon, Yayo Aguila and Epy Quizon — Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam

Best Director, Full-Length: Giancarlo Abrahan — Mag-iina

Best Director, Short Film: Gabriela Serrano — Elenita Elena Elaine

Best Screenplay, Full-Length: Guelan Varela-Luarca — Mag-iina

Best Screenplay, Short Film: Lysa Catolico and Jazmine Gin R. Pateña — RUNO!

Best Cinematography: Adam Dumaguin — Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam

Best Editing: John Rogers — A.ni.mál

Best Sound Design: Elian Idioma — Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam

Best Original Musical Scoring: David Yuhico — Mag-iina

Best Production Design: Katrish Aristoki — Mag-iina

Audience Choice Award, Full-Length: 2 Valid IDs

Audience Choice Award, Short Film: Hoy! Hoy! Ingat!

NETPAC Award, Full-Length: Status: Rejected — Vahn Leinard C. Pascual

NETPAC Award, Short Film: The River Flows in Different Places — Lot-Lot Hermosura

Special Jury Prize, Full-Length: 2 Valid IDs — Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan and Abet Pagdagdagan Raz

Special Jury Prize, Short Film: Para-Paraan — Mae Chan-li

The results capped another Cinemalaya edition in which established performers and emerging filmmakers shared the spotlight, with stories about family, survival, identity and everyday Filipino realities taking center stage.