For Abad, holding on to anger is no longer worth the emotional energy it demands. Having experienced a serious health battle, she now sees greater value in releasing grudges and moving forward.

“Kung kayang i-forgive ’yong mga taong nagkasalang mga kaaway, huwag nang magbuhos ng bad energy kung may nakaaway,” she shared.

Her outlook does not necessarily erase painful experiences or disagreements. Instead, it is about making a conscious decision not to allow negativity to consume the time and energy that could be spent appreciating life.

“Just forget, enjoy life,” Abad added.

The simple philosophy carries deeper meaning coming from someone whose encounter with cancer forced her to confront the fragility of life.

Rather than allowing the experience to leave her fearful or bitter, Abad appears to have emerged with a clearer understanding of what deserves her attention. Forgiveness, for her, has become part of protecting her peace.

Her reflections also offer a reminder that surviving a major challenge can change how a person measures what truly matters. Arguments can become smaller, grudges can lose their importance, and ordinary moments can suddenly feel more precious.

For Abad, life after cancer is not merely about moving beyond an illness. It is also about living differently—with gratitude, fewer emotional burdens and a determination to make the most of the days ahead.

Sometimes, healing also means knowing what to leave behind.