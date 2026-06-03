Kaye Abad marks Cancer Survivors Month with message of faith and resilience

For Abad, survival is not only about overcoming illness but also about embracing the strength gained through the experience. She acknowledged the hardships that cancer patients and survivors endure, while emphasizing the importance of hope and determination.

“What we went through was never easy, but here we are… still fighting, still standing, still choosing hope,” she shared.

The actress also offered words of encouragement to those who continue to face challenges related to their health, reminding them that their resilience can inspire others who may be going through similar struggles.

“To everyone who continues this journey, know that your strength inspires more people than you realize,” she said.

Central to Abad’s message was her unwavering faith. She credited God for providing comfort and strength during the darkest moments, encouraging others not to lose sight of their spiritual foundation.

“And through it all, let’s always remember that God is there, holding our hands during the hardest days, giving us strength when we feel weak. Never lose faith,” she wrote.

Abad concluded her message with a celebration of life and healing, expressing solidarity with survivors everywhere.

“Here’s to life, healing, courage, and second chances. Let’s continue to fight together. We are strong. We are survivors.”

Her message resonated with many followers, serving as a reminder that behind every survivor’s story is a journey of courage, faith, and the determination to keep moving forward.