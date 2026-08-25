“The President and the First Lady also contributed their ideas in the restoration of this magnificent place. The need to restore it as it has already incurred natural wear and tear, as the majority of the structure is wooden, facing Manila Bay. As the owner of the property, GSIS deemed it the sole responsibility to preserve the value, not only for this property, but also for this cultural heritage, as classified by the National Historical Commission,” said Joseph Philip Andres, the Executive Vice President for the Research, Innovation and Strategic Advisory Group of the GSIS, in an interview.

As host of the ASEAN this year, he said the country wants to showcase the best of the best of the country, as the Coconut Palace was one of the chosen venues of the Leaders’ Summit.

“After the ASEAN, the vision of the GSIS is to open this to the public for free, to be able for Filipinos to enjoy the grandeur and ingenuity. We plan to hire a property manager to maintain this cultural asset,” he said.

Historically known as Tahanang Pilipino, Coconut Palace was commissioned in 1978 by Former First Lady Imelda Marcos and crafted by National Artist for Architecture Francisco Mañosa.

Nestled within the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City, the Coconut Palace stands as a symbol of Filipino ingenuity, craftsmanship, and artistic excellence.

The landmark is renowned for its distinctive interpretation of traditional Filipino architecture and its extensive use of indigenous and locally sourced materials, particularly coconut-based elements that showcase the country's rich natural resources.

"The reopening of the Coconut Palace is more than the restoration of a historic landmark. It is an invitation for Filipinos and visitors alike to reconnect with our heritage, celebrate Filipino creativity, and appreciate the architectural and cultural legacy that continues to inspire generations," said GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo ‘Wick' Veloso.

Beyond serving as a heritage destination, the Coconut Palace is envisioned as a dynamic venue for cultural programs, official functions, educational activities, tourism initiatives, and events that highlight Filipino identity, artistry, and innovation.

The reopening forms part of the government's continuing commitment to safeguarding the nation's cultural treasures while creating meaningful opportunities for public engagement with historically significant sites. (RAFFY AYENG)