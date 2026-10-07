Tugade was found to have failed to file his SOCE twice, resulting in his perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

The Second Division also imposed administrative fines of P10,000 for the first offense and P20,000 for the second.

Records from the Political Finance and Affairs Department showed that Tugade ran for a seat on the Sangguniang Bayan of San Fabian, Pangasinan, in 2016 and 2022.

He failed to submit his SOCE to the Comelec after both elections.