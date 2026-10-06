“This Working Visit is also part of the Philippine government’s initiative to deepen ties with Singapore, expand economic engagement, and push cooperation further in various sectors that would benefit Philippine economic growth,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Assistant Secretary Analyn Ratonel said Tuesday.

Ratonel said the visit would focus on trade and investment as well as emerging areas such as digital technology, artificial intelligence, green economy, smart infrastructure, renewable energy and healthcare.

The trip also comes as the Philippines prepares to turn over the ASEAN chairmanship to Singapore, providing both countries an opportunity to align regional priorities.

Marcos is scheduled to attend the 24th Forbes Global CEO Conference, where he is expected to promote Philippine investment priorities and engage business leaders.

He will also visit the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute to learn about the city-state’s work on nuclear research, safety, regulation and emerging technologies.

The engagement is expected to support the Philippines’ long-term energy planning and possible cooperation in nuclear science, safety and capacity-building.

Ratonel said Marcos has maintained that official foreign trips should be assessed based on their benefits to the country, including their potential to attract investments, create jobs and strengthen diplomatic and security ties.