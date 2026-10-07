“Ang ating operating area ay hindi tulad ng ibang operating area at kailangan hindi lamang ang discipline, hindi lamang ng paninindigan kung hindi creativity,” Teodoro said.

He also pushed for a significant tri-service presence in the province to support territorial defense, internal security operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and deterrence against unlawful activities.

“Palawan is the last frontier, right? Let’s make sure that it is the last frontier,” Teodoro said.

The defense chief said efforts are underway to strengthen the presence and capabilities of the Philippine Army and Philippine Marine Corps in Palawan, including plans for at least a brigade-sized Army presence and a sustainable growth plan for the Marines.

Teodoro said mobility would be critical to sustaining the Marine Corps’ firepower and operational reach, particularly along areas where there is limited military presence.

He also said community support for government forces must be matched by improved security and tangible benefits that contribute to sustainable development.

Teodoro thanked WESCOM personnel for their service and said the Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines leade