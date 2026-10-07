Representatives from both sides exchanged the sipat and allasiw, traditional peace tokens symbolizing their commitment to rebuild their bodong, or peace pact, and restore peaceful relations.

The settlement was mediated by a sectoral team and facilitated by Lubuagan Vice Mayor Oliver Dickly and the Kalinga Bodong Council of Elders led by Chairperson Jhonny Maymaya.

As part of the agreement, P1.5 million in settlement assistance was distributed among the victims’ families. The Ando, Jaime and Lumpao families each received P500,000.

Representatives of the families and subtribes also signed the settlement agreement and acknowledgment of receipt.

Under the pact, both sides committed to end acts of revenge, retaliation and harassment and to resolve future disputes through dialogue, traditional mechanisms and other peaceful means.

Government officials, neutral tribal representatives, Lubuagan police personnel and religious leaders witnessed the ceremony.

The agreement underscored the continuing role of the bodong system and tribal elders in resolving long-standing disputes and preserving peace among communities in Kalinga.