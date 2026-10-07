If he decides to grace F1, it will be his third attendance — the first was in 2022 and the second in 2023.

Castro maintained that the main reason the President is in Singapore is for a working visit upon the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“He is here to further gather investments and trade deals for our country. That is his first activity. So magkakaroon man ng ganyang klaseng event, hindi naman siguro masama kung Sunday naman. Let’s see if he will attend,” she explained.

Castro also stressed that it was Prime Minister Wong who actually invited Marcos to grace the posh event for car enthusiasts.

“If the Singaporean leader invited the President, it would give a wrong impression if he will not oblige on the invitation. Mas hindi magandang tingnan kung tatanggihan nya ang imbitasyon ng Singaporean leader. We all know how the President is working at hindi sya nagkukulang sa mga aksyon sa mga problemang kinakaharap na issues sa ating bansa, particularly the looming Super El Nino,” according to Castro.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said a key activity is the President’s scheduled visit to the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute, which will provide insights into Singapore’s work on nuclear research, safety, regulation, and emerging technologies. The engagement will support the Philippines’ long-term energy planning and strengthen prospects for future cooperation on nuclear science, safety, research, and capacity-building.

The President’s participation in the Forbes Global CEO Conference, for which the Economic Development Board of Singapore serves as host sponsor, on the other hand, will provide an opportunity to promote Philippine economic priorities and engage potential investors.

Marcos is set to leave Manila on Wednesday afternoon and stay in Singapore until 11 October.