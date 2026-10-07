The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), thru its Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC), has released four rehabilitated wildlife into designated release sites within the Aurora Memorial National Park.
Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Aurora chief Artemio Almazan, Jr. said that these animals include a Philippine Serpent Eagle (𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘶𝘴), two Philippine Cobras (𝘕𝘢𝘫𝘢 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴), and a Reticulated Python (𝘔𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘴).
He added that the four animals underwent rehabilitation, veterinary care, species-specific feeding management, and health assessment at the RWRC prior to their release.
The rehabilitation process was undertaken to ensure that the animals were in suitable physical condition and capable of surviving under natural conditions before being returned to the wild.
The RWRC’s resident veterinarian conducted health assessments to evaluate the animals’ overall condition and fitness for release, including their ability to survive in their natural habitats.
Almazan added that the Center also implements appropriate biosecurity protocols and species-specific feeding management for wildlife under its care. These measures help safeguard the health and welfare of rescued animals throughout their rehabilitation period and prior to their return to the wild.
Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo likewise underscored the importance of proper wildlife rehabilitation and continued cooperation among DENR field offices, local communities, and other partners in protecting wildlife.
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