He added that the four animals underwent rehabilitation, veterinary care, species-specific feeding management, and health assessment at the RWRC prior to their release.

The rehabilitation process was undertaken to ensure that the animals were in suitable physical condition and capable of surviving under natural conditions before being returned to the wild.

The RWRC’s resident veterinarian conducted health assessments to evaluate the animals’ overall condition and fitness for release, including their ability to survive in their natural habitats.

Almazan added that the Center also implements appropriate biosecurity protocols and species-specific feeding management for wildlife under its care. These measures help safeguard the health and welfare of rescued animals throughout their rehabilitation period and prior to their return to the wild.

Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo likewise underscored the importance of proper wildlife rehabilitation and continued cooperation among DENR field offices, local communities, and other partners in protecting wildlife.