Major Gen. Joseph Norwin D. Pasamonte is retiring from service, leaving the 7th Infantry Division (7ID) of the Philippine Army to capable hands during a Change of Command event held at Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija on 6 October 2026.
PA Vice Commander Major General Efren F. Morados, representing PA’s Commanding General Lt. General Donald M. Gumiran, led the ceremony that coincided with the Testimonial Parade and Retirement Ceremony of Pasamonte as the commander of the 7ID bade farewell to his division.
Pasamonte’s family, relatives, classmates and friends were on hand to witness the retirement of the beloved official, including retired generals, stakeholders, members of the One Fort Mag Media, officials and personnel of the 7ID, Armed Forces of the Philippines and local government officials.
The event included the formal handover of the command symbol, the presentation of plaques and mementos as recognition for Pasamonte’s service, leadership and contributions to the Philippine Army.
Brigadier General Mario D. Jacinto was designated as the Acting Division Commander of the 7ID and will temporarily lead and implement the services of the division.
Col. Jonas B. Templo GSX (INF) PA, Adjutant of the Philippine Army, led the reading of the Relief and Designation Order, Retirement Order, and Incorporation Order to the Reserve Force.
Major General Morados also served as the primary speaker of the said event wherein he honored the soldiers, as well as the faithful service and leadership of Pasamonte.
Jacinto assured that the programs, services, and responsibilities of the 7ID will continue to ensure the readiness, discipline, and effective implementation of the activities of the division under the Philippine Army.
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