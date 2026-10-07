In 2024, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, through a letter to the AACC Board of Members, formally accepted the nomination on behalf of the Supreme Court, saying the presidency would give the judiciary an opportunity to serve the association as it completes the objectives of its Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

Hernando formally accepted the presidency during the 7th AACC Congress held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on 1-2 October 2026.

The congress carried the theme, “Constitutional Justice in the Context of Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence: Modern Legal Guarantees of the Independence of Judges, Human Rights and the Rule of Law.”

Discussions focused on constitutional justice in the digital age, including electronic filing, case management, digital archives and the use of artificial intelligence as a judicial support tool.

Participants agreed that judicial decision-making must remain a human function and should not be replaced by automated systems.

The congress also tackled data protection, cybersecurity, access to justice and future areas of cooperation among AACC members.

Hernando said preparations for the Philippine presidency have begun with the creation of a technical working group and coordination with government agencies whose support will be needed in hosting the international association.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen will represent the Supreme Court throughout the two-year term under the direction of the Court En Banc, while Philippine Judicial Academy Vice Chancellor Dean Sedfrey Candelaria will serve as secretary general of the Philippine Supreme Court to the AACC.

The Supreme Court will also coordinate with AACC secretariats in Jakarta and Seoul and its training center in Türkiye, while promoting exchanges through judicial education, research and capacity-building.

“The AACC presidency belongs not to one justice or one office, but to the institution and, ultimately, to the Association itself,” Hernando said.

He added that differences in the constitutional systems, histories and cultures of AACC members should serve as a foundation for cooperation rather than an obstacle.

“The AACC is strongest when diversity is not treated as an obstacle to cooperation, but as its foundation,” Hernando said.