SAN JOSE CITY, Nueva Ecija — The Catholic Diocese of San Jose has opened a new ecological park while expanding sustainable farming initiatives across the province as part of its campaign to protect the environment.
The SJD Laudato Si Park opened on 3 October at the St. John Paul II Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy in Barangay Parang Mangga, marking the close of the 2026 Season of Creation.
Bishop Samuel Agcaracar said the park represents the diocese’s commitment to ecological conversion and sustainable living.
“True care for our common home begins when we return to the land,” Agcaracar said. “Here in Nueva Ecija, that means standing with our farmers, restoring the dignity of those who feed us, and building sustainable ways of living together.”
The initiative builds on the diocese’s SJD Laudato Si Farms program, which planted 500 seedlings on 5 September at Sitio Usok in Barangay Malasin.
Before leading the diocese in February 2026, Agcaracar founded the SVD Laudato Si Farm, a 5.8-hectare eco-spirituality and agricultural center in Tagaytay City.
He urged parishes and communities to work together in protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices for future generations.
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