Bishop Samuel Agcaracar said the park represents the diocese’s commitment to ecological conversion and sustainable living.

“True care for our common home begins when we return to the land,” Agcaracar said. “Here in Nueva Ecija, that means standing with our farmers, restoring the dignity of those who feed us, and building sustainable ways of living together.”

The initiative builds on the diocese’s SJD Laudato Si Farms program, which planted 500 seedlings on 5 September at Sitio Usok in Barangay Malasin.

Before leading the diocese in February 2026, Agcaracar founded the SVD Laudato Si Farm, a 5.8-hectare eco-spirituality and agricultural center in Tagaytay City.

He urged parishes and communities to work together in protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices for future generations.