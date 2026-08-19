More than a showcase of beauty and confidence, the competition placed Filipino identity at the center of its platform. The newly crowned queens are expected to use their respective titles to promote the country’s traditions, heritage and advocacies while taking part in activities that extend beyond the pageant stage.

The coronation also highlighted representation from across the Philippines and overseas, with delegates from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao joining a representative of the Filipino community in the United Kingdom.

Alongside Cajucom, Shaina-Anne Soliven of the Filipino Community of the United Kingdom was named Culture Ambassador, while Iloilo Province’s Jessica Mae Gatungay received the Heritage Ambassador title.

Regional and advocacy crowns were likewise awarded, giving several candidates distinct platforms to pursue throughout their reign.

Miss Pearl of the Orient Philippines 2026 winners

Miss Pearl of the Orient Philippines 2026: Lanelle Aira Cajucom — Nueva Ecija

Culture Ambassador 2026: Shaina-Anne Soliven — Filipino Community of the United Kingdom

Heritage Ambassador 2026: Jessica Mae Gatungay — Iloilo Province

1st Runner-Up: Marie Alma Dela Cruz — Tarlac Province

2nd Runner-Up: Chrystine Nikolett Montero — Quirino

Miss Pearl of the Orient PH – Visayas 2026: Julea Allynea Tangapa — Siquijor

Charity Ambassador 2026: Mary Queen Decolongan — Taguig City

Miss Pearl of the Orient PH – Mindanao 2026: Louise Jerianne Rodaje — Sta. Josefa, Agusan del Sur

Miss Pearl of the Orient PH – Luzon 2026: Hanna Crissa Galulu — Tarlac City

With the crowns now awarded, the 2026 titleholders begin a new journey that will put their individual advocacies and commitment to Filipino culture.