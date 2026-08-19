When Miss World Philippines 2026 Asia Rose Simpson shared her catwalk mishap during the Top Model challenge of the Miss World 2026 pageant on social media, showing off her broken-strap heels, many netizens began tagging pageant shoe designer Jojo Bragais.
Holding her broken 8-inch heels, Simpson revealed in a reel, “Right before I went onstage, my ankle strap broke on one of my 8-inch heels! So I had to walk the whole show with a broken strap.”
“And when I came offstage, the toe strap was also completely broken!” she added.
“Honestly, not sure how I finished, but the show must go on, right?” she said.
On his Facebook page, Bragais reposted Simpson’s photo of her broken heels and asked for prayers and support for her, noting that she was “nilalaban niya tayo doon!” He added, “Imagine mo nasiraan na (siya) ng sapatos, napaka-positive pa din ng aura niya!”
He then clarified that the broken heels Simpson wore during the Top Model challenge were not his creation.
“To people tagging me sa post ni Asia, to clarify, hindi po Bragais shoes ito. I did several pairs for her na ginagamit niya for this competition but not this one,” Bragais explained.
“Pageant shoes is an investment talaga. It can ruin your biggest walks in life pag-hindi okay ang quality. If ever you need one, message lang kayo sa JOJO BRAGAIS Shoes,” he added.