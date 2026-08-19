When Miss World Philippines 2026 Asia Rose Simpson shared her catwalk mishap during the Top Model challenge of the Miss World 2026 pageant on social media, showing off her broken-strap heels, many netizens began tagging pageant shoe designer Jojo Bragais.

Holding her broken 8-inch heels, Simpson revealed in a reel, “Right before I went onstage, my ankle strap broke on one of my 8-inch heels! So I had to walk the whole show with a broken strap.”

“And when I came offstage, the toe strap was also completely broken!” she added.

“Honestly, not sure how I finished, but the show must go on, right?” she said.