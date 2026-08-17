Carrying the theme “The Green World,” the fashion event draws inspiration from nature while giving the Miss World national ambassadors another opportunity to express their personalities beyond the traditional pageant stage.

The candidates will model creations from Lasen Vũ, Eric Moon – Duy Trần, Hà Duy, Khang Trịnh and Janie Bridal, presenting different interpretations of contemporary fashion before an international audience.

More than a glamorous runway presentation, the evening will also play an important role in the competition. The 16th edition of Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest will serve as the venue for the Miss World 2026 Top Model challenge.

The competition will put the spotlight on each delegate’s runway presence, poise, confidence and ability to bring a designer’s creation to life while maintaining her own distinct identity.

With the sea providing a dramatic backdrop, “The Green World” brings together fashion and the natural environment as Miss World marks 75 years of celebrating women from across the globe.

For the national ambassadors, the runway offers another defining moment in their Miss World journey—and another chance to stand out as the competition moves closer to crowning its newest queen.