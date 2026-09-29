Quezon province accounted for the majority of the P531,000 in assistance administered by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for former rebels in CALABARZON from January to September 2026.

Art Brian Rubio, Local Government Operations Officer V of DILG Region 4A, presented the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) update during a Localized Peace Engagement and Transformation Program media briefing on 29 September.

According to Rubio's report, Quezon received P401,000, which comprised P75,000 in immediate assistance, P200,000 in livelihood assistance, and P126,000 in reintegration assistance. Rizal accounted for the remaining P130,000, consisting of P30,000 in immediate assistance and P100,000 in livelihood assistance.

Across CALABARZON, total E-CLIP disbursements amounted to P105,000 in immediate assistance, P300,000 in livelihood assistance, and P126,000 in reintegration assistance.

No assistance entries were recorded for Cavite, Laguna, or Batangas during the nine-month period. The presentation did not specify the reasons for the absence of entries in those provinces.