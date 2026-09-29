CALAMBA CITY — A total of 457 former rebels in CALABARZON have applied for documentation linked to their reintegration, with 281 already issued Joint AFP-PNP Intelligence Committee certifications and 83 receiving Safe Conduct Passes.

Col. Michael Aquino, chief of the Public Affairs Office of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, presented the figures during the Localized Peace Engagement and Transformation Program media briefing in Calamba City on 29 September.

Aquino said the 201st Infantry Brigade recorded 324 former-rebel applicants, of whom 194 already have JAPIC certifications and 43 have Safe Conduct Passes.

The 202nd Infantry Brigade, meanwhile, recorded 133 applicants, with 87 issued JAPIC certifications and 40 receiving Safe Conduct Passes.

The military said efforts will continue to complete the documentation of former rebels and link them with appropriate government interventions as part of their reintegration into communities.