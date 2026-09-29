Grand Canyon Multi Holdings Inc. expanded its network with Suzuki Philippines Inc. through the opening of Suzuki Auto Oton, located on J.C. Zulueta Street in Poblacion South. Operated under Dealer Principal Jan Andrew Po, the 3S facility marks the dealer group’s 10th location in partnership with the automotive brand.

Situated in Southern Iloilo’s commercial hub, the dealership features a vehicle showroom alongside a service area providing complete sales, maintenance, and after-sales support to Oton and neighboring municipalities.

Strategically located in Oton, an important center of commerce and trade in Southern Iloilo, Suzuki Auto Oton brings Suzuki’s vehicle sales and after-sales services closer to customers in Oton and nearby communities. The dealership features a spacious showroom where customers can explore Suzuki’s lineup in a welcoming environment, along with a dedicated service area designed to support customers throughout their ownership journey.