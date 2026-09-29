Grand Canyon Multi Holdings Inc. expanded its network with Suzuki Philippines Inc. through the opening of Suzuki Auto Oton, located on J.C. Zulueta Street in Poblacion South. Operated under Dealer Principal Jan Andrew Po, the 3S facility marks the dealer group’s 10th location in partnership with the automotive brand.
Situated in Southern Iloilo’s commercial hub, the dealership features a vehicle showroom alongside a service area providing complete sales, maintenance, and after-sales support to Oton and neighboring municipalities.
Strategically located in Oton, an important center of commerce and trade in Southern Iloilo, Suzuki Auto Oton brings Suzuki’s vehicle sales and after-sales services closer to customers in Oton and nearby communities. The dealership features a spacious showroom where customers can explore Suzuki’s lineup in a welcoming environment, along with a dedicated service area designed to support customers throughout their ownership journey.
The opening also highlights The All-New e VITARA, Suzuki Philippines’ fully electric SUV, which will be showcased at the dealership during the grand opening. Guests and customers will have the opportunity to experience Suzuki’s latest step into the fully electric vehicle segment and discover how the e VITARA brings together Suzuki’s expertise in mobility with an electric driving experience.
During the opening ceremony, Norihide Takei, Director and General Manager of Suzuki Philippines Incorporated, highlighted the significance of the new dealership in bringing Suzuki closer to customers in Southern Iloilo. He also recognized Grand Canyon Multi Holdings’ achievement of reaching its 10th dealership, noting that the milestone reflects the group’s continued growth and strong partnership with Suzuki. With Oton serving as an important center of commerce and trade in the area, the new dealership further strengthens Suzuki’s accessibility to customers and communities in the region.
From an after-sales perspective, Yukio Sato, General Manager for After Sales and Marine Division of Suzuki Philippines Incorporated, highlighted the role of Suzuki Auto Oton in bringing reliable after-sales support closer to customers in Oton and surrounding communities. The dealership will provide customers with access to genuine Suzuki parts and professional service from trained personnel, helping ensure a consistent and dependable ownership experience. More than the facilities and services, Suzuki remains committed to building lasting relationships with its customers and supporting them every step of their ownership journey.
With Suzuki Auto Oton, customers in Oton and surrounding areas can now enjoy a more accessible Suzuki experience backed by a dealership team committed to providing support before, during, and after the purchase. The new dealership further strengthens Suzuki Philippines’ growing network and its commitment to customer service and long-term relationships.
As Suzuki Philippines continues to expand its presence across the country, the opening of Suzuki Auto Oton reflects the brand’s commitment to being “By Your Side”, supporting customers not only when they choose their Suzuki, but throughout the many journeys and experiences that follow.
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