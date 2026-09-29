Tuaño said the case was the first of its kind under his administration, prompting authorities to look into the possible extent of the illegal trade in the region.

The investigation followed an operation conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station 4 in Molo on 21 September 2026, under the leadership of PCpt. Ryan Christ Inot.

Police recovered 84 grams of dried marijuana, four kush products and three vape cartridges containing suspected liquid marijuana during the operation.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Jan2,” 21, a former student, was arrested and classified by police as a high-value individual.

According to the police station chief, the suspect was believed to be leading the operation and allegedly maintained five dummy social media accounts to facilitate marijuana sales.

Investigators said the transactions reportedly covered Iloilo City and the province, with students identified as among the suspect’s intended customers.

The suspect allegedly advertised marijuana through dummy accounts and required prospective buyers to create their own dummy accounts to gain access to group chats where transactions were arranged.

Police believe the activity may have been ongoing for some time and are investigating whether other individuals are involved in the suspected online distribution network.

PRO-6 said the continuing investigation aims to trace the supply chain of liquid marijuana and prevent its distribution, particularly among young people.