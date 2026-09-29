Over P600k worth ‘shabu’ seized in Naga City buy-bust
NAGA CITY – Police confiscated more than P600,000 worth of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) at a buy-bust operation in Naga City on Monday, 28 September.
NAGA CITY – Police confiscated more than P600,000 worth of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) at a buy-bust operation in Naga City on Monday, 28 September.
NAGA CITY – Police confiscated more than P600,000 worth of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) at a buy-bust operation in Naga City on Monday, 28 September.
The Naga City police said in a report that personnel from their station arrested a 27-year-old male bank messenger in Barangay Triangulo at around 2:14 p.m.
Seized from him were 16 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu” weighing around 89.37 grams, with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P607,716.
The suspect is now detained at the Naga City police jail for proper disposition while a charge for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” is being prepared against him.
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