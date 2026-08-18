Fifteen people were reported dead due to a landslide in Benguet. Other fatalities were recorded in several areas: one person drowned in La Union; three died in Rizal due to a rockslide and a fallen tree; three died in Batangas from electrocution, drowning, and a landslide; one drowned in Quezon; one drowned in Negros Occidental; and two died from drowning in Caloocan.

A total of 17 people were injured across Ilocos Sur, Abra, Rizal, and Cavite, with the highest number reported in Benguet due to landslide.

Meanwhile, one person remains missing in Batangas.

Significant damage to properties and livelihoods were also recorded with a total of 1,989 houses damaged, including 1,786 partially damaged and 203 totally damaged.

Infrastructure damage, on the other hand, was estimated at ₱3.11 billion, while agricultural losses reached ₱1.42 billion.

NDRRMC also added that the government has provided assistance worth ₱760.11 million to affected individuals and communities.