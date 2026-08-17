“Ang Habagat ay patuloy na pa ring makakaapekto sa Luzon at sa western section ng Visayas sa susunod na limang araw,” he added, noting that the rainy weather will continue in succeeding days.

(Habagat is still affecting a large part of Luzon and the western section of the Visayas, hence a cluster of clouds over a large part of Luzon, so we can still expect rainy weather. Habagat will also continue to affect Luzon and the western section of the Visayas in the next five days.)

PAGASA reiterated that rainy weather is expected over Luzon, including Metro Manila, and the western section of the Visayas this Monday, while generally fair and sunny weather is expected over Palawan, the remaining parts of the Visayas, and the entire Mindanao, with chances of localized thunderstorms that may bring sudden downpours.

Aurelio noted that due to the Habagat, heavy rainfall is expected over the western and central sections of Luzon on Monday, particularly in Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan.

“Sa araw ng Martes at sa miyerkules, inaasahan din ang amlakakas na pag-ulan sa western section gn Luzon at Visayas,” the weather forecaster pointed out, citing the effects of the Habagat in the succeeding days.

(On Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rainfall is also expected over the western section of Luzon and the Visayas.)

Areas expected to experience heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday include Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Antique.

The state weather bureau warned the public, particularly those in low-lying areas and near waterways such as rivers, to exercise caution.



LPA monitored inside PAR

PAGASA is monitoring a Low Pressure Area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), which was last observed at a distance of 1,040 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

“Itong low pressure area ay wala pang direktang epekto sa ating lagay ng panahon,” Aurelio said.

“Inaasahang ito ay kikilos pakunlaran o maaring dumaan sa extreme Northern Luzon at may posibilidad na maging bagyo,” the weather reporter stated.

(This low pressure area has no direct effect on our weather conditions yet. It is expected to move westward and may pass through extreme Northern Luzon, with a possibility of becoming a storm.)