Kiko says Chinese agri smuggling ‘bigger than Pogo’

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan flagged what he described as a “massive and well-protected” agricultural smuggling operation involving Chinese syndicates, Filipino businessmen, and corrupt government officials.

In a statement Tuesday, Pangilinan coined the agricultural agricultural smuggling as even more damaging than the controversial Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

At the recent Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform hearing, Pangilinan said there is mounting evidence pointing to Chinese smugglers working in collusion with local partners and rogue elements within key government agencies.

These include the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Department of Agriculture (DA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and even the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“There is sufficient circumstantial evidence to believe that Chinese smuggling syndicates, in connivance with local businessmen, protected by a number of employees and officials of the government in the BOC, NBI, PNP, DA, and perhaps even in the DOJ and the BI, who allow these Chinese smugglers and their local partners to operate freely, occasionally raiding and seizing smuggled agri products to show a semblance of law enforcement while ensuring that no big time smuggler is prosecuted for the non-bailable offense of economic sabotage,” Pangilinan lamented.

He added that the occasional seizure of smuggled agricultural goods is merely for show, claiming that no high-profile smuggler has ever been prosecuted under the law, despite economic sabotage being a non-bailable offense punishable by life imprisonment under Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

Pangilinan emphasized that the scale of operations points to systemic corruption, involving “dummy consignees” and insiders allegedly embedded within government agencies.

“Lahat ng sangkot sa pag-smuggle ng pagkain, kaaway ng Pilipinong magsasaka, mangingisda, at mamimili (Everyone involved in food smuggling is an enemy of the Filipino farmer, fisherfolk, and consumer),” the senator stressed.

“Ang bawat misdeclared shipment na lumalabas sa ating mga pantalan, pagnanakaw sa ating mga magsasaka, panloloko sa ating mga mamimili, at pagkutya sa ating mga batas (Every misdeclared shipment is theft from our farmers, deceit of our consumers, and a mockery of our laws),” he added.

He further warned of potential health risks from the smuggled goods, which reportedly bypass inspection and chemical analysis required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), raising the possibility of contaminated or unsafe food entering the local market.

Further, Pangilinan identified six Chinese companies allegedly involved in the illicit trade of agricultural products, namely Hangzhou Yina Import and Export Co., Hangzhou Zaiqi Import and Export Co., Hangzhou Chengxi Import and Export, Hangzhou Dingyue Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Deyangjia Industrial, and Guangzhou Yanyuxin Trade Co., Ltd.

He also named several Chinese nationals believed to be leasing warehouse and logistics facilities under Vigour Global Logistics Corp., including Congxiao Cai, Asan Cai, Ricky Lim, Kang Xie, Chaoqun Shi, Huiqing Li, Mark Chua, Jiwei Hong, Meichan Cai, and Jayson Custodio.

The senator noted that these individuals and companies have been summoned to the next Senate hearing for further investigation.

According to Pangilinan, agricultural smuggling not only deprives the government of much-needed revenues but also directly contributes to the continuing hardship of local farmers and fisherfolk.

He called on law enforcement and regulatory agencies to act decisively and “break the back” of what he described as a “syndicated operation undermining the country’s food security and agricultural sector.”

Pangilinan also warned violators that economic sabotage is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine of three times the value of the smuggled goods.