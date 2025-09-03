Lawmaker pushes fair trade for Kalinga farmers

TABUK CITY, Kalinga – A member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Kalinga is advocating for measures to ensure that farmers in the province are protected from unfair practices by traders who seek to monopolize the market and manipulate prices.

Kalinga 2nd District Board Member Christopher Dalog Donaal said the primary objective of his proposed ordinance is to prevent the monopolization of rice and corn trading, which significantly contributes to the economic hardships faced by farmers in Kalinga Province. His proposal, the “Kalinga Fair Trade for Farmers Ordinance of 2025,” aims to promote fair trade practices among rice and corn farmers in Kalinga and prohibit anti-competitive buying arrangements. Once enacted into law, violators will face appropriate penalties.

According to Donaal, there are reports that certain rice and corn buyers engage in anti-competitive practices by blocking other buyers from neighboring provinces from purchasing local produce. He explained that these groups of buyers aim to monopolize the market in the province, allowing them to manipulate prices. “This is detrimental to the farmers of Kalinga,” the legislator emphasized.

The SP member added that such monopolistic behavior undermines free enterprise and violates the principles of fair trade. He noted that this situation worsens poverty among agricultural communities. He also cited Republic Act 10667, or the Philippine Competition Act, specifically Section 14, which prohibits agreements among competitors that restrict competition, including price-fixing, market allocation, and exclusive dealing arrangements that harm consumer welfare and distort free market dynamics.

Donaal stressed that farmers have the freedom to sell their produce to any legitimate buyer of their choice and deserve to receive fair market prices based on prevailing regional rates. He also encouraged farmers to report any violations to the proper authorities.

Under the proposed ordinance, violations would be penalized as follows: a P10,000 fine and warning for the first offense; P30,000 fine and suspension of local trading permits for the second offense; and a P50,000 fine with permanent revocation of trading privileges within Kalinga for the third offense. He believes these penalties will strengthen the effectiveness of the local legislation.

The ordinance passed its first reading on September 2, 2025. The next reading is scheduled for September 9, 2025. Donaal hopes it will be enacted into law and has solicited support from farmers, residents of Kalinga, and fellow local legislators.