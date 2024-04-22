AFP: Phl-US 'Balikatan' adaptive to contemporary security challenges

The Armed Forces of the Philippines touted the distinct execution of this year's ‘Balikatan’ (shoulder-to-shoulder) Exercise with its counterparts from the United States, focusing on external defense operations, cyber defense, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and interagency capacity-building.

In a phone interview on Saturday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the annual ‘Balikatan’ exercise is distinctive due to its scale and evolving nature, adapting to contemporary security challenges.

“Every 'Balikatan' is increasingly complex than the last. It has evolved from the tactical to the operational level of war,” she said.

Padilla underscored that the war games demonstrate the Philippines’ combat readiness and interoperability with its treaty allies.

“We aim to enhance interoperability, strengthen alliances, and deepen regional security cooperation,” she added.

She stressed that the AFP’s focus during every Balikatan remains on bolstering the country’s external defense capabilities and fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Padilla also emphasized. “While we remain vigilant in the face of regional challenges, the exercise is not explicitly tied to any particular country's actions.”

“Its primary objective is to enhance collective security and readiness among participating nations,” she added.

This year’s Balikatan Exercises will run from 22 April until 10 May.

Like last year, the participants will attempt to sink a mock enemy warship off Laoag coast in Ilocos province.

The Maritime Strike will serve as the main event of the war games with a primary goal of integrating joint and combined fires, combined joint dynamic targeting, and multi-domain effects through the sinking of the adversary’s vessel.

At least 14 countries will participate as observers in Balikatan with more than 16,000 Filipino and American service members will undergo several training and combat exercises.

Among the observers are Japan, South Korea, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Germany, and New Zealand.