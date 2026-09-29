“Ako mismo pinupuntahan ko talaga ’yan. Pampanga, Bulacan naaawa talaga ako sa Pilipino,” Go said, recalling the dire conditions he witnessed firsthand in submerged communities.

“Tulungan n’yo naman po sila. Kayo po ang nandiyan sa executive department, pakiuna na lang po na ma-address itong problema ng flooding po. Kawawa talaga. At yung iba po naiiwan sa mga evacuation centers. Yung iba eskwelahan, gym. Hindi sila kumportable, yung iba walang maayos na sanitation,” he added.

Go serves as the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, enacted in December 2024 to mandate evacuation centers in every city and municipality.

Directing his call to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, Go urged the agency to give top priority to these facilities amid frequent typhoons, earthquakes, and seasonal flooding.

“Sana po mabigyan n’yo po ito ng prayoridad itong mga evacuation centers. Mapapakinabangan po ito ng mga kababayan natin. Batas na po ito,” Go asserted.

He further called on DPWH to review existing projects funded under the 2025 and 2026 budgets so near-complete structures can be finished without delay.

In response, Secretary Dizon reported that 464 out of 492 Ligtas Pinoy evacuation center projects were completed as of late August, with 24 still under construction, adding that around ₱3.06 billion is programmed for 2027 to construct two centers per region.

“We will prioritize, Mr. Chairman. You have our assurance po,” Dizon assured the Senate panel.