Galvez vows probe on alleged anomalies in MILF cash grant distribution

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. vowed to investigate the alleged anomalies in the distribution of a P100,000 cash grant for rebel returnees.

“This government shall not tolerate any act of corruption or irregular transactions, more so those that undermine the well-being of our MILF brothers and sisters," Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a statement.

The alleged corruption was revealed during Tuesday’s Senate hearing by the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who chairs the panel, said he received complaints from former Moro Islamic Liberation Front that their commanders are having a 50 percent cut on the P100,000 cash aid from the government.

“That is one of their concerns. If you have 26,000 combatants who are willing to surrender—then ang 1.3 billion ang mapupunta hindi doon sa mga rebel returnees, kun’di doon sa mga kumanders nila,” Estrada added.

Galvez said such “isolated incidents will be thoroughly investigated and will be brought to the attention of the” MILF leadership.

During the hearing, MILF Peace Implementing Panel Secretariat Engineer Mahajirin Ali said they are still validating the report.

Ali said the MILF leadership does not tolerate such illegal practices and assured that disciplinary action will be undertaken if someone is found guilty of the allegation.

“Hindi ko lang alam to what extent ‘yung ganoong practice but again, we'll be very happy to receive the report. And we could also validate it internally within the MILF hierarchy,” he added.

Cesar Yano, Government of the Philippines’ peace implementing panel chair, said he already brought up this concern to his counterpart for immediate action.

“I already brought this up to Minister Iqbal in one of our recent private meetings. He committed to mention this concern with the MILF leadership,” Yano said.