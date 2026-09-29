Her legal team is awaiting the official copy of the complaint before issuing a full response.

“We will never sacrifice our integrity and accountability in public service,” Aragones said.

The complaint was filed Monday before the Office of the Ombudsman by Laguna Board Members Lorenzo Zuñiga Jr., Karla Monica Adajar-Lajara and Princess Diane Lajara, along with Calamba City Councilor Christian Niño Lajara.

It stemmed from alleged irregularities involving the provincial government's financial assistance and review program.

Aragones said her administration would formally respond after the complaint had been received and reviewed by its legal team.

She also assured residents that provincial programs and services would continue while the case is being addressed.

The allegations remain subject to evaluation and investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman.