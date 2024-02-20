Honest Baguio cab driver draws cheers

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City is one of the places in the Philippines where there are many taxi cab drivers being appreciated and recognized for their honesty and courtesy.

This comes as a Facebook group heralded a taxi driver for returning the change of his passenger in a post that has now turned viral on social media.

Reports said that the driver — identified by his FB handle “Salidummay di lallakay” or Music of Adult Males — posted a call on the social media platform for his lady passenger who accidentally gave him a P1000 bill.

According to him, the passenger was to pay the fare amounting to P95.

The driver disclosed that the lady passenger paid her fare which he assumed as a P100 bill since it was still dark as the incident happened on Monday dawn.

He added that the passenger — after giving her money — alighted from the cab without getting her change and proceeded to her destination.

The driver admitted that because he thought that his passenger waived her change, he put the bill in his collection box thereby mixing the money with the other paper bills.

The driver noticed the real amount of the bill his lady passenger gave her when he went to have a coffee in a store. He immediately took a picture of the bill and made a call to his passenger through the FB group page “Arteks of Lakandula” or Drunks of Lakandula Street.

He appealed to the passenger to claim her change, saying money is hard to find nowadays as he also stressed that it is a bad deed if he will spend the money he did not earn honestly.

Many of the followers appreciated the driver’s good will but some netizens giggled on his words describing his passenger which he said to be a woman of 30 to 45 years old. “...ken baak samet dyay” (And it seems she is an old maid).

“Baak” is an Ilokano word for old maid and bachelors.

The driver appealed to the public to call the attention of the woman if they come to know her. In his words: “Pakipiltik u man diay lapayag na nu am ammo u amigo, ta alaem jay baryam ngem agsala ka pay ti boom tarat tarat,” or “Friends, please flick her ears if you know her, so that you come and get your change but you have to first dance ‘boom tarat tarat’.”

He posted his announcement at around past 7 a.m. of 19 February and it gained more than 2,300 reactions, hundreds of comments and still counting, and was shared multiple times.

It is not known, however, if the lady passenger was able to get the message from the honest taxi cab driver.