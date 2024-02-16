Sweden eyes taking part in Phl's multi-role fighter aircraft acquisition

The Department of the National Defense on Friday said the Swedish government intends to participate in the implementation of the government’s Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft Acquisition Project for the Philippine Air Force.

The project will be implemented under the Horizon 3 of the Revised AFP Modernization Program.

Meanwhile, the Philippines and Sweden are now finalizing their implementing arrangements for the procurement of defense equipment.

DND said both countries are set to sign the Implementing Arrangement concerning the Procurement of Defense Materiel and Equipment or the IA-PDME after a series of meetings attended by the defense officials, Department of Finance, and Department of Foreign Affairs, along with the Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg.

The finalized IA-PDME will presented as one of the major outputs inaugural Philippines-Sweden Joint Committee Meeting which was scheduled to be held I Sweden next month.

“The logistics cooperation is part of the commitment of the two countries under the Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Cooperation in the Acquisition of Defense Materiel signed by the two countries on June 3, 2023, and ratified on September 4, 2023,” DND said.