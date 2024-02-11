Leyte clash: 2 NPA members slain

The Philippine Army said a notorious New People’s Army cadre and a combatant member were killed in a clash with soldiers in upland Tinag-an village in Albuera, Leyte on Saturday morning.

The military identified the slain alleged rebels as Rolando Caballera, a top leader of the NPA’s regional executive committee in Eastern Visayas, and Crispolo Agunos Jr., a platoon member.

According to the Philippine Army, Caballero has a pending warrant of arrest for the killing of several comrades who have surrendered to the government.

Caballera was from Luneta village in Lapaz, Leyte, while Agunos was from Rizal village in Kananga, Leyte. Recovered with them are an M16 rifle and a cal .45 pistol.

Lt. Col. Charlie Saclot, commander of the Army’s 93rd Infantry Battalion, said residents have repeatedly reported the presence of armed men conducting extortion activities.

“The details and timely information of NPA-sighted locations, movements, and activities provided by civilians enabled our patrolling troops to track their location, which resulted in a brief exchange of fires that lasted for about 15 minutes,” Saclot said in a statement.

Philippine Army spokesperson, Lt/Col. Louie Dema-ala said there’s an ongoing pursuit operation against the other members. He called on the remaining NPA members to surrender and start a peaceful life with their families.

“The government, through the NTF-ELCAC will ensure their transition and integration back into the communities,” he said.