Honasan applauds PBBM's Mindanao visit as step toward reconciliation

Former Senator Gringo Honasan sees that the recent visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Mindanao amid calls for secession is manifesting a “modest step towards reconciliation.”

Honasan, in a statement on Saturday, lauded Marcos for pushing a “significant stride towards promoting unity, reconciliation and healing.”

“This journey has commenced with a demonstration of humility, statesmanship, duty, and patriotism, surpassing partisan politics,” he said.

Honasan earlier appealed to Marcos to convene an executive meeting with former Presidents Rodrigo Duterte, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Joseph Estrada to resolve the pressing issues being confronted by the country.

“We aspire to witness a gradual collaboration among our leaders, where they can engage in constructive discussions regarding the concerns that affect our citizens, ultimately propelling our country forward,” he added.

To recall, Duterte recommended the separation of Mindanao from the rest of the country, which he said can be done legally by executing legal rights before the United Nations.

During his Mindanao visit, Marcos said Duterte's call was not aligned with the brand of governance that his administration is advocating— the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines).

“Bagkus ito ay pagwasak sa ating bansang Pilipinas (Instead, this is destroying our nation). The Constitution calls for a united undivided country. It calls for eternal cohesion," Marcos said.

“For this reason, unlike in other constitutions, there is nothing in ours that allows the breaking up of this union, such as an exit provision. On the contrary, the Constitution does not recognize the right to rebellion, while our criminal laws punishes it,” he added.

Marcos also appealed to stop the call for Mindanao secession as he lamented it would be a “grave violation” of the Constitution.

Honasan, meanwhile, urged anew Marcos to set a personal meeting with Duterte, Arroyo, and Estrada and extend the “hand of unity” to them to prevent a deterioration of the political situation that may eventually lead to unmanageable and irreversible damage to Philippine institutions.

“By joining forces with our leaders, we, the Filipino people, can collectively address the pressing issues that impact our nation's best interests,” Honasan said.