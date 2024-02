BAGUIO CITY — Community members, volunteers’ responders together with the personnel of Bureau of Fire Protection Tuba rush to suppress the fire that is rapidly crawling up the portion of Sto. Tomas mountain in the area of responsibility of Tuba, Benguet.

Reports said that the fire started on 7 February morning and is still raging on as of the morning of 8 February 2024 at the Sto. Tomas Forest reserve where some parts of it are in Baguio’s AOR.