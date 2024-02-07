Dela Rosa to PNP: Put an end to harassment, extortion among its ranks

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Wednesday urged the Philippine National Police to stop the alleged harassment and extorting money activities among their ranks.

Dela Rosa’s call to PNP came after alleged incidents of extortions, unfair treatment, and harassment conducted by some law enforcement agencies against “Perya” workers were brought up during the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ hearing on Tuesday.

The Senate panel sought to address several complaints from “perya” workers and operators that various PNP personnel have repeatedly extorted money from them despite having necessary local government permits to operate.

Dela Rosa was irked after knowing that police officers were again tagged in such illegal activities.

Senate Resolution 921 was filed after the Perya Industry of the Philippines Association issued a position paper in December last year, alleging that there are some so-called “bagmen” from law enforcement agencies who continuously harass and force the Perya workers and operators to pay what they call “SOPs”—which could be bribery for allowing them to operate.

PIPA said the perya operations will be halted or worse could cause workers and operators' warrantless arrest should they fail to pay the SOPs.

Dela Rosa advised perya workers and operators to resist paying such.