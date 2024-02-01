Año meets Vietnam minister to deepen security cooperation

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año met with Vietnamese Minister for Public Security To Lam to discuss plans for deepening security cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam amid the increasing security challenges in the region.

The National Security Council on Thursday said the bilateral meeting between Año and Lam was the first reiteration since 2016.

Hence, Lam considered his conversation with Año as “a milestone for a strong transformation of security cooperation between the two countries.”

“Vietnam will always attach great importance and priority to enhance Philippines-Vietnam relations,” he said.

Año said the meeting was focused on national security and matters of mutual concern in the region, which he believes “will contribute to enhancing confidence-building measures and further deepen Philippines-Vietnam relations.”

NSA said both officials agreed to increase exchanges at all levels “given the continuing evolution of the regional security environment.”

During the meeting, Año reiterated the agreements concluded in the recently held 5th Philippines-Vietnam Vice Ministers' Defense Strategic Dialogue and the 6th Meeting of the Defense Cooperation Working Group.

Among the agreed targets are fostering cooperation in maritime and aviation security, defense industry, mutual logistics support, military medicine, counter-terrorism, cyber security, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, and mutually addressing other traditional and non-traditional security concerns.

Both officials lauded the recently signed Philippines-Vietnam Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Security, noting that the pact is crucial in managing conflicts and tensions surrounding the South China Sea and West Philippine Sea.

Año also reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN Centrality, stressing the need to continue promoting regional peace and security.

He likewise encouraged Vietnam to participate actively in the ASEAN Coast Guards Forum—which will be soon hosted by the Philippines this year.

Lam, meanwhile, raised the possibility of making use of intelligence cooperation “as a platform to share information and conduct mutual consultations over sensitive issues that are hard to convey through official channels.”

The NSA proposed information and intelligence exchange with its Vietnamese counterparts to better address terrorism and transnational crimes in the region.

Año said that the Philippines and Vietnam may pursue cooperation to strengthen border controls and security measures,—including port security in strategic locations—to combat transnational crimes such as smuggling, human trafficking, robbery at sea, hijacking and kidnap for ransom, wildlife, and firearms trafficking.

He also expressed interest in learning about Vietnam’s efforts in creating a safe and regulated cyberspace and reinforcing the protection of its national sovereignty through cyberspace, digital infrastructure, and platforms, as well as data and information-sharing systems.