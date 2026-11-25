The Philippine fisheries sector risks further decline unless the government takes decisive action against overfishing, particularly the intrusion of commercial fishing vessels into municipal waters.

World-renowned fisheries scientist Dr. Daniel Pauly said reducing fishing activities, particularly in coastal areas, is essential to rebuilding the country's dwindling fish stocks.

“The only measure which ensures the rebuilding of overexploited fish stocks is to fish less," says Pauly. "There is no alternative to this.”

Pauly shared his insights during a public lecture titled The Forgiving Waters, organized by Oceana, Quantitative Aquatics Inc. (Q-quatics) and the National Museum of the Philippines.

He previously worked in the Philippines for 15 years, from 1979 to 1994, under the International Center for Living and Aquatic Resources Management (ICLARM), now known as WorldFish.

His research focused on developing methods for estimating fish populations and fisheries statistics using length-frequency data.

Pauly explained that while freshwater bodies and oceans have the natural capacity to recover, recovery can only occur if people stop damaging these ecosystems.

Oceana Vice President Von Hernandez urged Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to heed Pauly's recommendations and address the causes of overfishing in Philippine waters.

“For over a decade, commercial fishing interests have held government policy hostage at the expense of our marine ecosystems and small-scale fishers. By failing to stop illegal commercial encroachment inside the 15-kilometer municipal waters, which are waters reserved by law for the small-scale municipal fisherfolk, the government is allowing the collapsing of fish stocks and empty nets to become our new normal. We cannot fix this food security crisis until we put public interest over commercial profit,” Hernandez said.

Pauly warned that declining fish stocks also undermine the ability of fish populations to adapt to climate change, including marine heat waves, coral bleaching and stronger El Niño events, further threatening the livelihoods of coastal fishing communities.

He explained that larger fish populations have greater genetic diversity, increasing their chances of adapting to changing environmental conditions.

“Allowing population to rebuild from overfishing not only leads to higher sustainable catches, but also to populations that can better handle climate change,” Pauly said.

He cited the pioneering work of former Environment Secretary and scientist Angel Alcala as an example of how overexploited fish stocks could be restored through marine conservation.