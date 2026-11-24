Sara impeachment trial may end in December — VP spox
Lawyer Paolo Panelo, spokesperson for Vice President Sara Duterte, said the Senate impeachment trial could conclude in December, citing the three-week period allotted for proceedings next month.
Panelo said he considered a December conclusion possible based on the hearing schedule he had seen, although the defense still had witnesses to present.
“Maari po, sir. Kasi noong nakita ko 'yung December schedule, parang tatlong linggo ang inilaan,” he said in an interview.
Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has also expressed hope that the trial would conclude before Christmas, although he said the court would need to remain flexible with its schedule.
Gatchalian earlier estimated that the impeachment court could need another five to 15 days after the trial proper to complete the remaining proceedings, including the parties' responses to formal offers of evidence.
The Senate impeachment court has scheduled hearings from 1 to 4 December, with additional dates potentially available from Dec. 7 to 11 if necessary.
The Senate impeachment court is scheduled to resume proceedings on 1 December.