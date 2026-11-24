A MAJOR reason for the drastic slowing down of Philippine economic growth is the disruption in shipping sailing through the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the war in the Middle East. Virtually all of the Philippines’ crude oil supply comes from the Middle East, transported by vessels sailing through the Strait now blockaded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have triggered the world's largest energy supply shock, prompting Gulf producers to consider billions of dollars in pipeline investments to maintain access to international markets.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its World Energy Outlook 2026, estimated that the disruption has cut approximately 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Gulf supplies.

With exports heavily dependent on the strategic waterway, producers in the Middle East are exploring alternative routes to reduce their exposure to future disruptions and ensure continued deliveries to global buyers.

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Around 7 million barrels per day of additional pipeline capacity are either being developed or considered to transport oil to export facilities outside the Strait of Hormuz, according to the IEA.