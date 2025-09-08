CEO eyes on flood control corruption probe

Although they view President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Sumbong sa Pangulo” platform as a game-changer, most chief executive officers (CEOs) are closely monitoring the results of the congressional investigation into controversial flood control projects allegedly involving erring contractors and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel.

“The next step for the government is to show serious enforcement and file legal actions to set the tone moving forward for the sake of our country. The Sumbong sa Pangulo is the most transparent move that the government has ever made because now, everybody is being exposed,” said Roderick Danao, chairman and senior partner of PwC Philippines, on the sidelines of a press conference unveiling the results of the Philippine CEO Survey 2025.

The event was spearheaded by Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines in collaboration with the Management Association of the Philippines.

The survey, conducted from 22 July to 25 August among 175 CEOs, revealed that only 9 percent believe the government is performing well in fighting corruption.

However, most CEOs are confident that the government is doing well in managing inflation (58 percent), pushing for infrastructure projects (83 percent), and forging stronger relationships with other nations (74 percent).

“The next step now is, what does the government do, and we are watching the government’s next move,” Danao added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his latest podcast aired on Sunday, said complaints keep coming in through the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website. Citizens are now also reporting poorly constructed roads and highways, with more than 12,000 complaints logged — expanding beyond flood control projects to cover other public works marred by irregularities.

For her part, Mary Jade Roxas Divinagracia, managing partner of PwC Philippines, stressed that the government investigation on the controversial flood control projects being spearheaded by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon is a great opportunity for the government to demonstrate seriousness about transparency and governance.

“And that public push is there and private clamor is also there, I think the government has to really take this seriously and have a credible investigation, done by people that are clean and can be believed by the public. The business community will be here to watch out for the outcome of this investigation, which will not be, hopefully, swept under the rug,” she said.

She added, “It’s the government’s chance to prove to the foreign investors watching that the Philippines is in the right direction in terms of curbing corruption.”

Earlier, several business groups declared outrage, disgust, and disappointment over the acts of many legislators in Congress and officials in the Executive Department — primarily in the DPWH, local government units, and the Commission on Audit (COA) — for their shameful, unabated, continuing, and excessive acts of graft and corruption, calling it a crime against the Filipino people, especially those who continue to live in dire poverty.