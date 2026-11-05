Maynilad taps ex-MWSS chief to steer growth

Maynilad welcome signage at the MWSS Compound in Quezon City

Maynilad Water Services Inc. has tapped former Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) chairman Ramon Alikpala to lead its next growth phase, bringing in an executive with extensive regulatory and infrastructure experience as the water concessionaire advances its long-term investment program.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, Maynilad confirmed that Alikpala will assume the role of president and chief executive officer on 1 January 2027, succeeding Ramoncito Fernandez, who is retiring after nearly 11 years at the helm.

“Mr. Alikpala brings extensive experience in the water sector and the MWSS concession framework having been the Executive Director of the National Water Resources Board and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System,” Maynilad said.

Alikpala previously served as CEO of FutureWater Asia, which assists water utilities and government agencies in infrastructure financing, institutional reforms and water service improvements.

He also advised international development institutions, including the Asian Development Bank, on water security, climate resilience and utility performance.

The leadership transition follows major corporate milestones under Fernandez, including Maynilad’s revised concession agreement and the grant of a 25-year legislative franchise in 2022, which strengthened the company’s long-term operating framework.